Bonds That Can’t Be Broken

Reflect

Family is at the core of our social structure and given great importance in our Catholic faith. But sometimes we take our families for granted or even experience deep rifts with some of our loved ones. Let’s pray for ever-stronger family bonds.

Pray

Lord, I love my family,

but sometimes they drive me crazy!

It might be about politics,

how I choose to live my life,

or old wounds that never seem to heal.

Help me to repair my relationships with my loved ones

and to see the good in them despite our differences. Amen.

Act

Who in your family have you had a recent conflict with? Identify one area of common ground (even if it’s a shared favorite TV show or movie), and begin to build a bridge.