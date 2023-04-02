Properly Investing Your Trust
Reflect “Trust in the Lord forever! For the Lord is an eternal Rock.”—Isaiah 26:4 It’s easy to misplace our trust. Many people can be so convincing, and we put undue hope in them—a smooth-talking acquaintance, a telephone scammer, or even …
Spiritual Decluttering
Reflect Many of us have too many possessions and too full a schedule. We need to eliminate unnecessary cumber, so that we are not possessed by our possessions. We need to prune our schedules so we have more time for …
In Search of Answers
Reflect I am once again trying to wrap my head around the news of another school shooting. In the blink of an eye, another six people are gone, three of them children. As a mom, these constant shootings terrify me. …
Giving Up and Giving In
Reflect Lent is not only a time of “giving up.” It’s also a time of “giving in” to God’s will for our lives. It’s a time of “giving out” to the people who need our help, “giving over” control of …
Getting Quiet
Reflect Actor Shia LaBeouf sat down with Bishop Robert Barron for an interview about his recent conversion to Catholicism as well as his role in the upcoming film Padre Pio. They reflected quite a bit on the life of Padre …
Just One Look
Reflect Just one look at a good friend in a funny situation can send you into full laughter. Just one look at the mountains, plains, flowers, and sky can stop you in your tracks. Just one look at a positive …
Choosing a Better Way
Reflect “C.S. Lewis, one of the great Christian scholars and writers of the 20th century, wrote that the goal of the Christian is simple: to proclaim the reality of God’s kingdom of love and joy. He said that the power …