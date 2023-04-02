Pause+Pray

letter tiles spelling the word trust

Properly Investing Your Trust

April 2, 2023

Reflect “Trust in the Lord forever! For the Lord is an eternal Rock.”—Isaiah 26:4 It’s easy to misplace our trust. Many people can be so convincing, and we put undue hope in them—a smooth-talking acquaintance, a telephone scammer, or even …

empty wood hangers

Spiritual Decluttering

April 1, 2023

Reflect Many of us have too many possessions and too full a schedule. We need to eliminate unnecessary cumber, so that we are not possessed by our possessions. We need to prune our schedules so we have more time for …

yellow school bus

In Search of Answers

March 31, 2023

Reflect I am once again trying to wrap my head around the news of another school shooting. In the blink of an eye, another six people are gone, three of them children. As a mom, these constant shootings terrify me. …

couple hugging on bridge

Giving Up and Giving In

March 30, 2023

Reflect Lent is not only a time of “giving up.” It’s also a time of “giving in” to God’s will for our lives. It’s a time of “giving out” to the people who need our help, “giving over” control of …

Woman writing in journal

Getting Quiet

March 29, 2023

Reflect Actor Shia LaBeouf sat down with Bishop Robert Barron for an interview about his recent conversion to Catholicism as well as his role in the upcoming film Padre Pio. They reflected quite a bit on the life of Padre …

young woman laughing

Just One Look

March 28, 2023

Reflect Just one look at a good friend in a funny situation can send you into full laughter. Just one look at the mountains, plains, flowers, and sky can stop you in your tracks. Just one look at a positive …

Young man with eyes closed

Choosing a Better Way

March 27, 2023

Reflect “C.S. Lewis, one of the great Christian scholars and writers of the 20th century, wrote that the goal of the Christian is simple: to proclaim the reality of God’s kingdom of love and joy. He said that the power …

