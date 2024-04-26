Search
Close this search box.

Minute Meditations

A Vision of Shalom

Chalkboard sign with "Welcome please come in" written on it

Those who follow the spirit of the Lord’s Prayer become mystical activists seeking to incarnate God’s realm “on earth as it is in heaven.” Following the vision of shalom, in which everyone has enough bread and enemies are reconciled, moves us from apathy to empathy and passivity to empowerment, so that the whole earth will reflect God’s vision. For Francis and Clare, this meant living simply and welcoming all in the spirit of Jesus. For us, following God’s vision of shalom on earth may mean prayer and protest, activism, and alternative economic values.

Francis and Clare experienced the Holy in the encounters of everyday life. What is discovered in mystical experience—direct encounters with the Living, Loving God—inspires mission outreach to heal a broken world and gives birth to day-to-day acts of hospitality, inclusion, and loving kindness.

—from the book Simplicity, Spirituality, Service: The Timeless Wisdom of Francis, Clare, and Bonaventure
by Bruce G. Epperly

Simplicity, Spirituality, Service footer
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.

Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles

Skip to content