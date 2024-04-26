A Vision of Shalom

Those who follow the spirit of the Lord’s Prayer become mystical activists seeking to incarnate God’s realm “on earth as it is in heaven.” Following the vision of shalom, in which everyone has enough bread and enemies are reconciled, moves us from apathy to empathy and passivity to empowerment, so that the whole earth will reflect God’s vision. For Francis and Clare, this meant living simply and welcoming all in the spirit of Jesus. For us, following God’s vision of shalom on earth may mean prayer and protest, activism, and alternative economic values.

Francis and Clare experienced the Holy in the encounters of everyday life. What is discovered in mystical experience—direct encounters with the Living, Loving God—inspires mission outreach to heal a broken world and gives birth to day-to-day acts of hospitality, inclusion, and loving kindness.

—from the book Simplicity, Spirituality, Service: The Timeless Wisdom of Francis, Clare, and Bonaventure

by Bruce G. Epperly