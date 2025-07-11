Embrace Death

For us, as human beings, death is dark and scary and real. Even though we believe and trust in God, death can cause anxiety and anguish. Jesus does not bring us deliverance from death but deliverance through death. We live in a culture which, in many ways, is death-denying; it is afraid to take a clear look at the fact and the meaning of mortality. The cry of the psalmist is a profoundly human cry. Perhaps it is a witness our society could benefit from hearing. We also need to realize that Jesus suffered and died because of his fidelity to God’s will in his life. Jesus’ preaching was good news for the poor; he ate with publicans and sinners. Many, including both political and religious leaders, found this offensive and threatening.

If we show fidelity to the teaching of Jesus, we can face similar reactions. We may not face actual death. But we can face opposition and mockery in lesser, more subtle ways that are still painful. “All who see me mock at me; they shake their heads” (Psalm 22:7). Do we continue to trust in the Lord?

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Psalm 22: Feeling Forsaken“

by Michael D. Guinan, OFM