Minute Meditations

The Long Journey into God

October 29, 2023
Francis's journey involved learning to love anew the things of creation, his love constantly being purified by the overarching love of God.
‘Repair My House’

October 28, 2023
Francis not only repaired the little house of San Damiano, but the larger house where God dwells, Earth itself.
Perfect Joy

October 27, 2023
In a true fraternity the friars have learned to see their own brokenness, their jealousy, their desire for power. And they have learned to forgive that in themselves and in each other.
Making Beautiful What Violence Deforms

October 26, 2023
Francis sees peace and peacemaking as a way to make beautiful what war and violence have deformed.
Reverence for Everything

October 25, 2023
Crossing borders and overcoming barriers, if done with love, also brings a new vision of reality that enables us to have reverence for everything that is.
Justice Is the Path to Peace

October 24, 2023
In all creatures God is revealed to us: the beauty, the grandeur, the infinite variety, the individuality, and the mystery. That is what St. Francis saw and what he teaches us.
Read More →
Love Has the Last Word

October 23, 2023
In a world marked by violence and death, suffering does not have the last word. The last word is love and that love is the fullness of Christ, the Word of God. 
