Minute Meditations

The Long Journey into God
Francis's journey involved learning to love anew the things of creation, his love constantly being purified by the overarching love of God.
‘Repair My House’
Francis not only repaired the little house of San Damiano, but the larger house where God dwells, Earth itself.
Perfect Joy
In a true fraternity the friars have learned to see their own brokenness, their jealousy, their desire for power. And they have learned to forgive that in themselves and in each other.
Making Beautiful What Violence Deforms
Francis sees peace and peacemaking as a way to make beautiful what war and violence have deformed.
Reverence for Everything
Crossing borders and overcoming barriers, if done with love, also brings a new vision of reality that enables us to have reverence for everything that is.
Justice Is the Path to Peace
In all creatures God is revealed to us: the beauty, the grandeur, the infinite variety, the individuality, and the mystery. That is what St. Francis saw and what he teaches us.
Love Has the Last Word
In a world marked by violence and death, suffering does not have the last word. The last word is love and that love is the fullness of Christ, the Word of God.