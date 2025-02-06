Life Is Change. God Is Constant.

Sometimes in our crazy, busy world, we get so caught up in the doing that we forget about the being, and we forget about the One who brought us into being. Mindfulness means consciously stopping throughout the day instead of allowing ourselves to be swept along by our to-do lists.

Time still passes, but as we pay closer attention, it feels slower and calmer, and we are aware of its passage instead of being surprised by it. Living this way opens us up to God’s presence in our lives and cultivates gratitude for all our blessings.

—from Franciscan Spirit’s “5 Minutes to Mindfulness“

by Colleen Arnold, MD