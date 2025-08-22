Nature and God’s Mercy

Like Christ, who died upon another tree, our oak had to expire in order to inspire. Through its death by bonfire, our oak was resurrected as spirals of sparks billowing from its oaken heart to rise higher and higher.
Death ignited the oak to brightly proclaim that we, too, must serve as fuel for the Spirit, burning like wood to its flame. Laudato Si’—praise God’s majesty in creation and in crucifixion! Laudato Si’—praise God for the earth from which burst the Resurrection! Laudato Si’—praise and bless and thank the Lord for the nature of God’s mercy.
—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “A Revelation on Creation“
by Kenneth Davis, OFM Conv