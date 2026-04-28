Franciscan Media
Pause+Pray

A Garden Fit for a Queen

photo-by-toodlingstudio

Reflect

Did you know that every rosary prayed is like placing a crown of roses on the head of Our Lady? 

Pray

St. Louis de Montfort, 
you wrote that Mary
delights in the rosary. 
You showed us
each rosary prayed 
is the equivalent
of giving your mother
a bouquet of flowers
on Mother’s Day. 
Help us flood the Blessed Mother 
with our love and affection
through the rosary. 
It is by loving her and the rosary more deeply,  
that we are drawn closer to Jesus Christ. 

Act

Pray the rosary as an act of love for our most Blessed Mother. 

Mystics of the Catholic Church
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Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.