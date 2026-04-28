A Garden Fit for a Queen

Reflect
Did you know that every rosary prayed is like placing a crown of roses on the head of Our Lady?
Pray
St. Louis de Montfort,
you wrote that Mary
delights in the rosary.
You showed us
each rosary prayed
is the equivalent
of giving your mother
a bouquet of flowers
on Mother’s Day.
Help us flood the Blessed Mother
with our love and affection
through the rosary.
It is by loving her and the rosary more deeply,
that we are drawn closer to Jesus Christ.
Act
Pray the rosary as an act of love for our most Blessed Mother.