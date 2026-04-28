A Garden Fit for a Queen

Reflect

Did you know that every rosary prayed is like placing a crown of roses on the head of Our Lady?

Pray

St. Louis de Montfort,

you wrote that Mary

delights in the rosary.

You showed us

each rosary prayed

is the equivalent

of giving your mother

a bouquet of flowers

on Mother’s Day.

Help us flood the Blessed Mother

with our love and affection

through the rosary.

It is by loving her and the rosary more deeply,

that we are drawn closer to Jesus Christ.

Act

Pray the rosary as an act of love for our most Blessed Mother.