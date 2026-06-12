Prayer for St. Anthony

St. Anthony may help us find keys or wallets when we lose them, but have you ever prayed to this great saint to help you find healing, wholeness, wellness, or peace? It’s the intangibles that matter most, and he’s ready to assist us in finding them as well. Anthony’s mission was to bring people into closer union with God: through Scripture, through prayer, through community. In fact, he’s praying for you right now. Let’s take a moment to return the favor…

God of all saints,

you beautified the world with your beloved son, Anthony.

Teach me to speak as he spoke,

to love as he loved,

and to look at your horizon with the same bold hope.

Send your messenger

to be at my side as I journey onward.

Let him find me again and again.

Amen.

—Christopher Heffron