Reflecting on times of emptiness when I was depressed, I know that faith sharing was extremely helpful, whether it was with friends, my Secular Franciscan fraternity, or a spiritual director. I remember going to confession and admitting that I wasn’t feeling anything in prayer and felt that I wasn’t praying. The confessor counseled me that I was praying and that God’s graces were there every moment. 

Don’t be alone in your spiritual emptiness. Join a Bible study or faith-sharing group in your parish in person or online. Through sharing with others, I have realized that much of my faith journey is ordinary and not extraordinary. Accepting this reality has made my journey easier and helped me be more faithful to prayer times. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “When Your Prayers Feel Empty
by Laura Britto

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
