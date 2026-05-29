The Gift of Faith

Reflect

Faith is one of the gifts of the Spirit. We cannot give ourselves faith. We can’t make someone else have faith. Only by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit can we truly have faith.

Pray

Christ, by your death and resurrection,

you have conquered all.

By my baptism,

I was born into the life of the Spirit.

Fan the flame of your Sprit in me now;

enliven my faith that I may know you evermore

and proclaim you by my life.

Amen.

Act

If you’re discouraged, don’t forget to ask God for what you need. Pray to have God increase your faith today.