Forgive as God Forgives

Reflect

When you are wronged, how do you react? Do you stew in anger? How quickly do you make amends? Take a moment to think about how you reacted to recent offenses. And then ask yourself how quickly you want to be forgiven when you are the offender.

Pray

God of all good things,

it is divine to forgive

but I struggle to let go of anger.

I wrestle with forgiving

those who have hurt me.

I want to be more like Jesus

who forgave unconditionally

because anger cannot withstand love.

Grace surrounds those who

wrong and those who are wronged.

Our goal to embrace it and forgive.

Let it begin with me.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody whom you have hurt by word or deed. Prayer is always the most direct route to grace.