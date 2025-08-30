Reflect

Our minds often focus on the “big things” we are pushing toward, but each day is also an opportunity to enjoy and experience the “little things.” If we dare to savor these subtle reminders of God’s love and grace each day, they can help free us from what we idolize and from the anxiety that often consumes us.

Pray

To be surprised by grace:

anxiety’s daily antidote,

subtle gifts

in a noisy world:

shadows cast upon a field at dawn,

as corn stalks glow

of morning gold;

gentle snoring

of a napping beagle,

slowly waking

to a loving hand;

forgotten song on the radio—

freedoms of the adolescent road;

strange wise squirrel in the window

responds to your strange tapping;

smells from the condo next door

reminiscent of family cookouts;

distant laughter in autumn air,

a reminder joy

was never lost.

God, open my eyes

to receive grace

in the vast mystery

of subtlety.

Act

Take note of the subtle moments today where grace surprises you. Remind yourself of these moments before you go to sleep and pray a simple prayer of gratitude for the “little things” that God opened your eyes to see.