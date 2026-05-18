Be Like Simon

One of the most painful things when navigating hardship and heaviness is the feeling that you are doing it alone, that you have no one to support or love you through the worst parts. I imagine Jesus felt that in moments during his passion. When people hurled rocks and spit upon him. When the religious leaders and gathered crowds jeered at him. When his closest friends ran away in fear, completely abandoning him. Sometimes the greatest lessons we can learn from various women and men in the Scriptures are from those who spoke the least or, at least in Simon’s case, who appear to have no recorded words.

Simon is a reminder for us to show up and be with those who need help carrying the load of suffering in their lives.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Let Us Pray: Help Me to Be Simon“

by Patricia Breen