Addressing Old Wounds

Reflect

A stray reminder can lead us to relive a long-ago injury—one received, one given. It is humbling to recall that we acted or reacted in anger, with ugliness—that we even hold a grudging memory today.

Pray

When you walked the earth,

Friend Jesus,

you reached out in kindness,

even to those whose intentions

were to harm

your reputation

or your very body.

Not me.

I have turned my back,

I have spoken poison,

I have spread bad news,

at times untrue.

You remember it all

and time means nothing to you.

Reach back,

reach forward,

reach in,

reach out.

Close the wounds.

Lighten the scars.

Erase the darkness.

Your forgiveness eclipses

my small efforts.

Bless my enemies.

May they be numbered

among the saints.

Act

I will try to picture one enemy vividly. I will see that person happy and blessed. Let it be so.