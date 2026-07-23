Reaching Out to Others

Reflect
Each of us, throughout our lives, will encounter challenging times where we need someone we can turn to for help and support. It is in those times that we must remember that our faith offers us, in Christ, a constant shoulder to lean on.
Pray
Dear God,
Thank you
for always being
by my side
with a listening ear
and a helping hand.
Give me the strength
to provide that same comfort
for others in need.
Amen.
Act
Reach out to someone you know is struggling. Be a listening ear or helping hand to that person.