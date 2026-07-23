Reaching Out to Others

Reflect

Each of us, throughout our lives, will encounter challenging times where we need someone we can turn to for help and support. It is in those times that we must remember that our faith offers us, in Christ, a constant shoulder to lean on.

Pray

Dear God,

Thank you

for always being

by my side

with a listening ear

and a helping hand.

Give me the strength

to provide that same comfort

for others in need.

Amen.

Act

Reach out to someone you know is struggling. Be a listening ear or helping hand to that person.