All Members of the Human Family

Reflect

It’s sometimes easy to go with the flow in society and simply live life in a way that doesn’t gain any unwanted attention. There’s a temptation toward anonymity that’s actually quite dangerous for us, spiritually. We are called by God—by name. When we remember that and we remove the spiritual blinders that isolate us, we see that others are also called by God by their names. This is the beginning of peacebuilding in the kingdom of God: When we see each other as children of God—brothers, sisters, a human family.

Pray

God,

You know my name, and more than the letters that make it up,

You know who I am underneath that linguistic label.

Help me to see people the way you do:

With eyes of love, even with there’s disappointment.

I ask for you to help me practice patience,

As I learn to love a little more like you.

Act

Is there a group at your parish or within your community that does any kind of social outreach work? Even if you can’t volunteer your time, just learning about how certain groups are serving others can awaken a sense of community and connection.