Wounded and Worthy of Repair

Reflect

Who doesn’t feel like their wounds cannot heal? Emotional, spiritual, and physical injury can create a chasm between us and God. Have you ever been in that place?

Pray

God of hope,

I come to you covered in wounds

the world cannot see.

But I know that you can.

Gather the pieces of me

that are scattered and put me together again.

Make me whole

and healed

and hopeful again

so that I may offer the same grace to other

broken people.

Amen.

Act

Know somebody who’s wounded? Share this prayer and let that person know that no wound is beyond God’s ability to heal.