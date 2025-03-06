Wounded and Worthy of Repair

Reflect
Who doesn’t feel like their wounds cannot heal? Emotional, spiritual, and physical injury can create a chasm between us and God. Have you ever been in that place?
Pray
God of hope,
I come to you covered in wounds
the world cannot see.
But I know that you can.
Gather the pieces of me
that are scattered and put me together again.
Make me whole
and healed
and hopeful again
so that I may offer the same grace to other
broken people.
Amen.
Act
Know somebody who’s wounded? Share this prayer and let that person know that no wound is beyond God’s ability to heal.