Pause + Pray

Wounded and Worthy of Repair

sad woman with a broken heart drawn on her hand

Reflect

Who doesn’t feel like their wounds cannot heal? Emotional, spiritual, and physical injury can create a chasm between us and God. Have you ever been in that place?

Pray

God of hope,
I come to you covered in wounds
the world cannot see.
But I know that you can.
Gather the pieces of me
that are scattered and put me together again.
Make me whole
and healed
and hopeful again
so that I may offer the same grace to other
broken people.
Amen.

Act

Know somebody who’s wounded? Share this prayer and let that person know that no wound is beyond God’s ability to heal.

Donate to Franciscan Media! Help us rebuild the Church!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles