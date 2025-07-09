Pause + Pray

Sacred Interruptions

Three adults having a conversation.

Reflect

Interruptions can feel like roadblocks. But what if they’re divine detours? Jesus didn’t see interruptions as inconveniences; he saw people. Maybe the person who needs your attention today is your mission for the moment.

Pray

Lord,
Slow me down enough to see interruptions as invitations.
Let me receive each person as you would—
with patience, curiosity, and love.

Act

The next time someone needs your time today, pause. Look them in the eyes. Listen fully. Be present. That might be the holiest part of your day.

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
