Franciscan Media
Minute Meditations

Loved by God, Found by St. Anthony

woman forming a heart with her hands.

As Julian of Spires wrote: “The sea obeys and fetters break/And lifeless limbs thou dost restore/While treasures lost are found again/When young or old thine aid implore.”

As the Solemnity of Saint Anthony arrives once again this year, I want to celebrate his life as a famous member of our Franciscan family who was known for his holiness, wisdom, teaching, preaching, and intercessory influence with the Lord he loved so deeply. I have many needs and I know that I can turn to him for inspiration and help. He is definitely a Franciscan we can all look to and emulate—and still ask for help to find lost articles.

—from Franciscan Spirit‘s “How Saint Anthony Found Me
by Fr. Don Miller, OFM

Saint Anthony of Padua
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