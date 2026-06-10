Loved by God, Found by St. Anthony

As Julian of Spires wrote: “The sea obeys and fetters break/And lifeless limbs thou dost restore/While treasures lost are found again/When young or old thine aid implore.”

As the Solemnity of Saint Anthony arrives once again this year, I want to celebrate his life as a famous member of our Franciscan family who was known for his holiness, wisdom, teaching, preaching, and intercessory influence with the Lord he loved so deeply. I have many needs and I know that I can turn to him for inspiration and help. He is definitely a Franciscan we can all look to and emulate—and still ask for help to find lost articles.

—from Franciscan Spirit‘s “How Saint Anthony Found Me“

by Fr. Don Miller, OFM