I don’t think you can get to a place of being open to God’s grace unless you feel that your lament has been heard. Listening to God is about also realizing that God is listening to you. God has heard your cries. God has collected your tears in a flask. Lament is so fundamental to the human experience, but when you know God has heard you, then one becomes willing to hear God.

—from Franciscan Media’s Off the Page

with host Stephen Copeland, featuring Maureen O’Brien