Minute Meditations

Revelations of Grace

Catholics live in an enchanted world, a world of statues and holy water, stained glass and votive candles, saints and religious medals, rosary beads and holy pictures. But these Catholic paraphernalia are mere hints of a deeper and more pervasive religious sensibility, which inclines Catholics to see the holy lurking in creation. As Catholics, we find our houses and our world haunted by a sense that the objects, events, and persons of daily life are revelations of grace.

—from Franciscan Media’s Off the Page
with host Stephen Copeland, featuring Angela Alaimo O’Donnell, PhD

