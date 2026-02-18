Symbols of Our Faith

Reflect

In this Lenten season, may today’s prayer celebrate the sacred symbols and objects of our faith.

Pray

God,

the ashes that we received

in the shape of the cross

upon our foreheads

to mark the start of this Lenten season

are the burned,

stripped palms

from last year’s Passion.

When we hold green palms again,

we will contemplate

the cycle of death and rebirth.

The ashes that blow away,

the green that returns.

All of it loving life.

Loving, loving you.

Act

From blessing ourselves with holy water to praying a rosary, our rituals and sacramental objects enhance our spiritual lives. Sit quietly and reflect on the things that are bringing you closer to God.