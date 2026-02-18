Symbols of Our Faith

Reflect
In this Lenten season, may today’s prayer celebrate the sacred symbols and objects of our faith.
Pray
God,
the ashes that we received
in the shape of the cross
upon our foreheads
to mark the start of this Lenten season
are the burned,
stripped palms
from last year’s Passion.
When we hold green palms again,
we will contemplate
the cycle of death and rebirth.
The ashes that blow away,
the green that returns.
All of it loving life.
Loving, loving you.
Act
From blessing ourselves with holy water to praying a rosary, our rituals and sacramental objects enhance our spiritual lives. Sit quietly and reflect on the things that are bringing you closer to God.