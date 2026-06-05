The Need to Pray Constantly

Reflect

“Then He told them a parable about the need to pray continually and never lose heart” (Luke 18:1). In this parable that Jesus tells we encounter two figures: a dishonest judge, and an importunate widow, a widow so desperate that she comes every day pleading for justice. And it is this widow that Jesus holds up as His example of how we should pray. Without fear of repeating ourselves, without fear of looking foolish, without hesitation or concern for proper methods or proper moments; instead, like the widow, to constantly come to God with our needs, our hopes, our fears, even our doubts and desperation. Bring it all to God, daily, hourly, continuously. Storm Heaven with your prayer.

Pray

Like a small child I come before You, Lord.

I bring you my needs and my longings,

my fears and my brokenness,

my dreams and my desires,

I am crying out to you for help.

Let the Holy Spirit guide my prayer

and let my humble heart find peace

in Your will and rest in Your love.

Act

Today, make a practice of praying constantly. When you awake, offer God a word of thanks for the blessing of sleep. While you make your morning coffee, tell God your hopes and plans for the day. Before lunch, make the sign of the cross and bless the gift of your hunger and the grace of your food. At the end of your day tell God something special that happened that day, share with Him something that made you laugh, or brought a tear to your eye or tell Him about something that just confused you. If there is something particular that comes to mind, say it to God. And don’t be afraid to repeat yourself. Like a doting parent, He delights just at the sound of your voice.