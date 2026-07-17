Jesus Is with Me in the Storm

Reflect

When the disciples were caught in a storm at sea, they panicked and lost hope. But, when they remembered that Jesus was with them in the boat, their spirits were buoyed. They knew that with Jesus beside them, they would not sink. What problems threaten to overwhelm you? Where do you feel outmatched by the challenges you face? Jesus will not let you sink. Jesus will buoy your spirits and give you strength to face your fears with imagination and courage.

Pray

God of sea, wind, air, and earth,

Remind me that you are always with me,

And that nothing can separate me from your love.

In the storms of life, let me trust your presence

And trusting you,

Claim my power to respond with courage, grace, power, and love.

Amen.

Act

Consider what personal, relational, or national storms threaten to overwhelm you. In your imagination, visualize Jesus in the storm with you. Visualize Jesus keeping you afloat and empowering you to claim your agency to achieve a good life, a life of meaning and service, for yourself and those around you.