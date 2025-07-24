Pause + Pray

Talk Less, Listen More

two people talking and listening.

Reflect

My grandmother had a wisdom nugget she would share from time to time: “There is a reason God gave us one mouth and two ears: We need to listen more!” St. Benedict was known to share with those who sought a different way of life through monasticism, “Listen with the ear of your heart.” I think both my grandma and Benedict’s wisdom are needed more than ever in today’s world.

Pray

God of Peace,
Sometimes I do all the talking in my relationship with you, and you never get a word in!
Show me how to listen to you and others with the ear of my heart.
Teach me how to listen well so that I may be a calming presence to those in my life.
Amen.

Act

Spend some time reflecting upon the relationships and people in your daily life. Do you do most (or a majority) of the talking? Why or why not? What about listening with the ear of your heart is a challenge sometimes? Consider where God may be inviting you to learn and grow.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles