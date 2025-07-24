Talk Less, Listen More

Reflect

My grandmother had a wisdom nugget she would share from time to time: “There is a reason God gave us one mouth and two ears: We need to listen more!” St. Benedict was known to share with those who sought a different way of life through monasticism, “Listen with the ear of your heart.” I think both my grandma and Benedict’s wisdom are needed more than ever in today’s world.

Pray

God of Peace,

Sometimes I do all the talking in my relationship with you, and you never get a word in!

Show me how to listen to you and others with the ear of my heart.

Teach me how to listen well so that I may be a calming presence to those in my life.

Amen.

Act

Spend some time reflecting upon the relationships and people in your daily life. Do you do most (or a majority) of the talking? Why or why not? What about listening with the ear of your heart is a challenge sometimes? Consider where God may be inviting you to learn and grow.