Holiness in Hospitals

Reflect 

It’s understandable why we fear hospitals, for ourselves, and our loved ones.  But at some point, we all end up there. Think back to when you were in the hospital: taking someone to the ER, or having a surgery yourself. As scary as this can be, and even if the outcome was heartbreaking, can you see how God’s healing presence was there?  

Pray

You, God, are not just in
the hospital chapel,
but in the long, sterile hallways,
the fluorescent lights,
the waiting rooms
alongside strangers. 
You are in the hands 
of the surgeons and nurses
using their gifts to heal.
You are in the fragments 
of prayers we murmur while we wait.
As we suffer. 
It feels so strange to discover you here,
and yet, of course you are here!
When fear strips everything away
we find you again
in the places we need you the most. 

Act

Take time to acknowledge a doctor, nurse, or medical assistant who was there for you or a loved one. A card, a text, even a positive review online, to honor those who, as St. Theresa of Avila says, are “Christ’s hands on earth.” 

