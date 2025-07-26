Bearing Our Cross

Reflect

Jesus gave us the example of bearing one’s cross. We have hope and joy that comes with each cross because of the Resurrection. Jesus is here to help carry the burdens, bury them in the tomb, and lift us up in hope.

Pray

Lord, lead me back to the cross

where my hope can be found.

Lead me back to the cross

where I’ll find you waiting for me.

Lead me back to the cross

where your love is most evident.

Our crosses are where sacrifices are shed

and where love is grown.

Open the eyes of my heart, flood it,

and allow your Spirit to guide me along right paths.

Come, Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Act

Name one cross you are carrying and ask Jesus to carry it with you.