Let Them Help

Reflect

After Mass, I trailed my husband in his electric wheel chair to the parking lot, where I would be hard-pressed to lift the chair into the trunk. I called to a parishioner yards ahead. “I’d love to help,” he replied hurrying back. What a gift—for my back, and my mood. By the smile on his face, it seemed this act of kindness had cheered him too as he hastened to his car, where his wife waited patiently in the winter cold.

Pray

God of love,

sometimes my self-sufficiency and pride

obstruct relations with those around me.

I cling to my belief

that I can accomplish anything

I put my mind and will to.

Help me be more open to the generosity

of my family, my parish, my neighbors.

Fill me with an openness

to receive the kindness of others so eager to help.

Act

Reaching out to others for help is a double gift—to the helped, and the helper. Swallow your pride and ask someone for help—whether it’s loading groceries into your car or solving a pesky problem with a computer. They will likely be grateful for the invitation to live out their faith in this small way.