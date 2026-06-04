Reflect

The great gift of craftsmanship is the ability to use your hard-won skill to bring something tangible, beautiful, and lasting into the world. Well-made things, shaped by human hands, connect us to the blessedly real material world and provide an antidote to ubiquitous digital abstractions that command so much of our time and attention. Good craftsmanship is sacred work.

Pray

Creator God,

You’ve made us in your image

To be makers, too.

With head, heart, and hands,

May we bring forth something new,

Worthy of the sacred materials you give us,

Reflecting the light of your love.

And may we ourselves

Be made anew in the making.

Act

Whether as professionals or amateurs, we’re all called to be makers—co-creators with God. What tangible creative skill can you cultivate and share with others—and how can you approach that work as a form of prayer?