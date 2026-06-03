Something to Hold On To

Reflect

Because Catholicism is a sacramental, incarnated religion, “stuff” matters—our bodies, our surroundings and landscapes, the physical objects we encounter on a daily basis. All of these can reveal something of God and can be powerful ways to anchor and support our prayer.

Pray

Maker of All,

You made Yourself to be found

In all corners of your Creation.

Everything can be

A portal to your presence.

Help us see the world

through the eyes of faith

And find you, the Holy One,

Templed in every person, place, and thing.

Act

This week, invite the physical world more deeply into your prayer. Is there a special place that feels sacred to you, which can you visit or call to mind? Are there things you can hold in your hand or set in front of you while you pray? How can the things of this world help you sense God’s presence more closely?