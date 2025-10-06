On a recent episode of Franciscan Media’s Off the Page podcast, poet Angela Alaimo O’Donnell reflected on a 2023 speech Pope Francis delivered to her and a group of artists. “The divine is superabundant, and the imagination is a channeling of the divine,” she noted.

May we seek to adopt an imaginative and prayerful stance toward an abundant reality. May creativity help us to mine that reality and heighten our awareness of grace. May we build impossible train routes and miniature golf courses without holes. May we see through the eyes of little ones and allow them to surprise us with spiritual truths.

—from St. Anthony Messenger’s “The Imagination’s Pathway to Prayer“

by Stephen Copeland