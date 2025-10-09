Broken in Spirit

The majority of the healing encounters in the Gospels are initiated by the person who desires healing. There are also many who bring their loved ones to Jesus and ask for healing on their behalf. We might think of the man who was paralyzed, whose four friends carried him to Jesus. When they couldn’t get into the house where Jesus was because of the crowd, they made a hole in the roof and lowered him down! Never mind the damage to the roof—Jesus saw the faith of these friends and proceeded to heal the man both spiritually and physically.

All of these people are our teachers. We must not be afraid to approach Jesus boldly, whether we throw ourselves at his feet in total vulnerability or simply stretch out our hands toward the hem of his garment. Ask, beg, seek, knock, come. The age of miracles isn’t over.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Encounter Jesus the Healer“

by Amy Ekeh