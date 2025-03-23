Reflect

In today’s Gospel, Jesus encounters the Samaritan woman at the well. It is a beautiful and telling exchange, where Jesus refers to what he calls the “living water,” which if drunk will lead to eternal life. The living water that is our faith is free and available for all, and Jesus reaching out to a Samaritan woman—someone many Jews at the time would have shunned—is a testament to that.

Pray

God,

I thirst for a deeper,

truer faith in you.

It is a thirst that I feel

in my bones

and in my soul.

Help me to share the good news

of the living water

as your Son did,

even with those who I don’t think will respond

the way I want them to.

May I find the courage

to encounter and speak with

the Samaritan woman at the well

in my life:

that person I am supposed

to keep my distance from,

that person who might have been

invisible to me before,

an enemy,

a stranger.

Amen.

Act

Sharing the living water might start with sharing actual sustenance. Lent is a great time to volunteer at a soup kitchen or food pantry. Part of repentance can involve giving back.