Pause + Pray

Living Water

hand splashing water from a river

Reflect

In today’s Gospel, Jesus encounters the Samaritan woman at the well. It is a beautiful and telling exchange, where Jesus refers to what he calls the “living water,” which if drunk will lead to eternal life. The living water that is our faith is free and available for all, and Jesus reaching out to a Samaritan womansomeone many Jews at the time would have shunnedis a testament to that.

Pray

God,
I thirst for a deeper,
truer faith in you.
It is a thirst that I feel
in my bones
and in my soul.
Help me to share the good news
of the living water
as your Son did,
even with those who I don’t think will respond
the way I want them to.
May I find the courage
to encounter and speak with
the Samaritan woman at the well
in my life:
that person I am supposed
to keep my distance from,
that person who might have been
invisible to me before,
an enemy,
a stranger.
Amen.

Act

Sharing the living water might start with sharing actual sustenance. Lent is a great time to volunteer at a soup kitchen or food pantry. Part of repentance can involve giving back.

New call-to-action

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles