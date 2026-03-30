Be Courteous

Reflect
In 1 Peter 3:8, we are told to be “sympathetic, loving, compassionate, humble,” and in Titus 3:2, we are reminded to be “peaceable, considerate, and gracious to everyone.” Are we?
Pray
Dear God,
you know I am not always
peaceable, considerate, or gracious.
The anger, war, and unrest
in the world frustrate me
and can make me hostile and inconsiderate;
being courteous is a challenge.
Please help me be humble and respectful
in all my thoughts and conversations,
even with people with whom I disagree.
Act
Practice courtesy today: hold the door for someone, let them go ahead of you in line, or respect their opinion without judgment.