Be Courteous

Reflect

In 1 Peter 3:8, we are told to be “sympathetic, loving, compassionate, humble,” and in Titus 3:2, we are reminded to be “peaceable, considerate, and gracious to everyone.” Are we?

Pray

Dear God,

you know I am not always

peaceable, considerate, or gracious.

The anger, war, and unrest

in the world frustrate me

and can make me hostile and inconsiderate;

being courteous is a challenge.

Please help me be humble and respectful

in all my thoughts and conversations,

even with people with whom I disagree.

Act

Practice courtesy today: hold the door for someone, let them go ahead of you in line, or respect their opinion without judgment.