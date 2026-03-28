When Pride Leads to Humility

Reflect
Arrogance and self-promotion are very human, which means we all have fallen into those traps. But humility is the path we should be on. Can you see it from where you are standing?
Pray
Forgiving and patient God,
Too often I want to puff my chest
and show the world
how smart I am,
how much I have,
what all I can do.
But then I remember:
I am because of you.
If the human family
is a tree,
I am one branch of many.
No bigger, no better.
Amen.
Act
When you feel the need to flex, quiet your heart for a moment and remember that humility is golden.