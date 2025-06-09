The Quiet Heart of Prayer

Reflect

Many years ago, a priest gave me advice in confession that ruffles my feathers. He told me that I did too much talking to God—and that I needed to shut up and learn to listen better. Once my ego got over the shock, I realized how true that statement was and how much I need silence in my growing relationship with God.

Pray

Breath of Stillness,

You are not found in the loud, bright, or shiny moments and experiences of life.

Your presence is found and nurtured through solitude and silence.

Teach me that the beginning and end of prayer is found in silence and listening.

Amen.

Act

Mother Teresa has some of the simplest, most wise advice when it comes to prayer. “God speaks in the silence of the heart. Listening is the beginning of prayer,” she said. Spend some time asking God, “How might more listening and silence deepen my relationship with you? What needs to change in my life to help bring this about?”