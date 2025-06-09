Pause + Pray

The Quiet Heart of Prayer

person sitting in silence on a bench by water

Reflect

Many years ago, a priest gave me advice in confession that ruffles my feathers. He told me that I did too much talking to God—and that I needed to shut up and learn to listen better. Once my ego got over the shock, I realized how true that statement was and how much I need silence in my growing relationship with God.

Pray

Breath of Stillness,
You are not found in the loud, bright, or shiny moments and experiences of life.
Your presence is found and nurtured through solitude and silence.
Teach me that the beginning and end of prayer is found in silence and listening.
Amen.

Act

Mother Teresa has some of the simplest, most wise advice when it comes to prayer. “God speaks in the silence of the heart. Listening is the beginning of prayer,” she said. Spend some time asking God, “How might more listening and silence deepen my relationship with you? What needs to change in my life to help bring this about?”

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles