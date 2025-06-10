Pause + Pray

Pick Up Your Mat and Walk

person walking, feet and legs reflecting in the floor

Reflect

Jesus challenged the man with paralysis with the words, “Pick up your mat and walk” (Jn 5:1–8). To have abundant life, he needed to act. He needed to become an agent of his own destiny. He needed to claim God’s healing love in his life. We are not passive victims of our past history, environment, or the national situation. When we do one small act of spiritual freedom, we discover new energy and greater strength to succeed, prosper, and do God’s will in healing the earth.

Pray

God, help me say yes to the inner resources you have given me.
Help me claim my power to serve you
And the world one decision at a time.
Remind me, Loving Companion, that as I claim my agency,
You are beside me every step of the way.
Amen.

Act

Ponder where you need to pick up your mat and walk. Where do you need to claim your agency as God’s companion in healing the earth. Say yes to the first step, and as you take your first steps toward new life, pray for others who need to claim their agency and for the ability to support them in their spiritual adventures.

