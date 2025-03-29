Pause + Pray

In Search of Unity

two women having a difficult conversation

Reflect

We live in very divided times. Sometimes it seems as if there is nothing people can discuss without becoming defensive, angry, or hurt. In order to move forward, though, we must find a way to bridge those gaps.

Pray

Dear God,
Give me the strength
to be open
to those with whom
I may disagree.
Help me to be a unifier
and share your message of love
and fellowship to all.

Act

Have a discussion with someone with whom you know you may disagree. Be open to listening to what they have to say with an open mind and heart.

Susan Hines-Brigger
