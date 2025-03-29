In Search of Unity

Reflect
We live in very divided times. Sometimes it seems as if there is nothing people can discuss without becoming defensive, angry, or hurt. In order to move forward, though, we must find a way to bridge those gaps.
Pray
Dear God,
Give me the strength
to be open
to those with whom
I may disagree.
Help me to be a unifier
and share your message of love
and fellowship to all.
Act
Have a discussion with someone with whom you know you may disagree. Be open to listening to what they have to say with an open mind and heart.