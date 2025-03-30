Pause + Pray

A Model of Gratitude

hand holding a thank you note

Reflect

Jesus must have been the most grateful person who ever lived. He delighted in flowers, sheep, vines, flowers, water, birds so much he made them key to his teaching. He thanked God for revealing to little ones truths hidden from great ones. Approaching death, he gave thanks for bread, wine, and friends to share a meal.

Pray

Thank you
for your model
of gratefulness, Jesus.
Help us model our lives
on yours.
With deep gratitude.
Amen.

Act

If you’ve been keeping a gratitude journal, vary its use. Some days you may record five things, others none. Regardless of the details, the habit makes us more alert and sensitive. The more we seek things and people to record, the more grateful we become.

