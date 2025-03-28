Hushed Mother Love

Reflect

Marian apparitions bring us so much guidance, beauty, and sustenance. The apparition of Our Lady of Knock, Ireland, is the only apparition where not a word was spoken by the Blessed Mother. Today, think of how peaceful this image is.

Pray

Our Lady of Knock,

You appeared with St. Joseph and St. John,

with the lamb, and a cross, and angels,

but you did not speak any words.

Today we turn to you, for that taste of tranquility.

You, who offer soft healing love in the same way the shepherd

leads us to still waters.

In the same way we hear, “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Our Lady of Knock, we trust that your hushed way will

bring us closer to your peace.

Act

Put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode for 10 minutes so that nothing distracts you. Sit and simply breathe, accepting the moments as they are: Nothing needs to change. All is well. You are cherished and loved.