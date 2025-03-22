Reflect

Education and intellectual engagement thrive in environments where simplicity fosters curiosity and deep learning. St. Francis valued knowledge as a tool for understanding God’s creation. Embracing simplicity allows us to pursue knowledge with humility and a thirst for wisdom.

Pray

Wise God,

Bless our pursuit of knowledge and intellectual growth.

Inspire us to approach learning with simplicity and a humble heart,

seeking wisdom and understanding.

Like St. Francis, may we use our knowledge to serve others

and glorify you.

Amen.

Act

In what ways can you deepen your knowledge, with a focus on essential insights and practical applications? Actively share your knowledge and insights with others, fostering a culture of learning and growth inspired by St. Francis’ love for simplicity and wisdom.