Education and Intellectual Engagement

group of people in conversation and listening to each other

Reflect

Education and intellectual engagement thrive in environments where simplicity fosters curiosity and deep learning. St. Francis valued knowledge as a tool for understanding God’s creation. Embracing simplicity allows us to pursue knowledge with humility and a thirst for wisdom.

Pray

Wise God,
Bless our pursuit of knowledge and intellectual growth.
Inspire us to approach learning with simplicity and a humble heart,
seeking wisdom and understanding.
Like St. Francis, may we use our knowledge to serve others
and glorify you.
Amen.

Act

In what ways can you deepen your knowledge, with a focus on essential insights and practical applications? Actively share your knowledge and insights with others, fostering a culture of learning and growth inspired by St. Francis’ love for simplicity and wisdom.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God's love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Our Mission
