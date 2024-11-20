Be Not Afraid

Jesus’s frequent refrain—“Do not be afraid”—should be our mantra of discipleship. Fear is what led Peter to deny being a follower of Jesus during the trial and crucifixion. Fear is what led the disciples to flee the scene of Jesus on the cross for fear of the same fate. And fear is what leads you and me away from remaining in the love that is God.

As the Gospel of John assures us: “There is no fear in love, but perfect love drives out fear.” May we strive to love perfectly and, in so doing, remain in God.

—from the book God Is Not Fair (And Other Reasons for Gratitude)

by Daniel P. Horan