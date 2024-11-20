Search
Close this search box.

Minute Meditations

Be Not Afraid

Neon sign with the words "I am Bold"

Jesus’s frequent refrain—“Do not be afraid”—should be our mantra of discipleship. Fear is what led Peter to deny being a follower of Jesus during the trial and crucifixion. Fear is what led the disciples to flee the scene of Jesus on the cross for fear of the same fate. And fear is what leads you and me away from remaining in the love that is God.

As the Gospel of John assures us: “There is no fear in love, but perfect love drives out fear.” May we strive to love perfectly and, in so doing, remain in God.

—from the book God Is Not Fair (And Other Reasons for Gratitude)
by Daniel P. Horan

God Is Not Fair by Daniel P. Horan, OFM
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles