Stillness and Bells 

Reflect

In the city of Assisi today, the plain, medieval church of St. Stephen lies tucked away off the beaten path, midway between the grander Basilicas of St. Clare and St. Francis. It’s a deeply contemplative interior, its peace unmatched. Yet, legend has it that, in 1226, the bells in the tower began to clang spontaneously as Francis took his final breath. Reflect on how you listen for God in your life, both in the stillness, and in sound.

Pray

Let me hear you God,

wherever I go.

In the familiarity of my home,

or the newness of a pilgrimage.

Within the hush of solitude,

or the din of a crowd.

Within the blare of city blocks,

or surrounded by acres of woods.

In all places,

and from all directions:

you call to me everywhere.

Act

As followers of Francis, we are so blessed to have his example of how to be open to the world. What do you hear right now, at this very moment? Give thanks for the miracle of the sounds of your life.