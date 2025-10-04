The Responsibilities of Leadership

Reflect

Hierarchies and authority are essential scaffolding in God’s plan of creation. Yet while others rightly have authority over many things, this must always be exercised in accordance with God’s divine law.

Pray

Sovereign Lord, you reign over heaven and earth.

The angels adore you in ceaseless praise.

All creation is subject to you and gives you honor.

Be with our elected men and women,

that they may serve as you command

and enact laws that reflect your divine will of love.

Amen.

Act

Choose a local official who you believe needs God’s grace and mercy. Offer this prayer for him or her today.