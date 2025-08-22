A Rose in Full Bloom

Reflect

When we say a rosary, we know that the repetition upon the beads calms us down, brings solace and peace. Today, rediscover the simple words of the Hail Mary prayer, and how wonderful it is that when we say a rosary we ask Mary to pray for us–50 times.

Pray

Blessed Mother,

we whisper your prayer

again and again.

But today we realize, more fully

than ever before,

we beseech you to pray for us.

Your love is never-ceasing,

and we need it so much.

How heavenly to know

we have you, Mystical Rose,

your gentle gaze upon us

forever in full bloom.

Act

Let yourself find peace today; just let it all go, knowing that our Blessed Mother is watching over you right now.