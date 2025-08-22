Pause+Pray

A Rose in Full Bloom

rose in full bloom

Reflect 

When we say a rosary, we know that the repetition upon the beads calms us down, brings solace and peace.  Today, rediscover the simple words of the Hail Mary prayer, and how wonderful it is that when we say a rosary we ask Mary to pray for us–50 times. 

Pray

Blessed Mother,
we whisper your prayer
again and again. 
But today we realize, more fully 
than ever before,
we beseech you to pray for us.
Your love is never-ceasing,
and we need it so much. 
How heavenly to know
we have you, Mystical Rose, 
your gentle gaze upon us
forever in full bloom.

Act  

Let yourself find peace today;  just let it all go, knowing that our Blessed Mother is watching over you right now.

