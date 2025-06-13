Pause + Pray

St. Anthony, Help Me Find…

man with a lantern lost in a field.

Reflect

We often call on St. Anthony when something is lost—but he was much more than a holy lost-and-found. A brilliant preacher, a compassionate soul, and a humble Franciscan, Anthony pointed others not just to lost objects, but to the Father. He reminds us that God’s love finds us wherever we are, even when we’re a little lost ourselves.

Pray

St. Anthony,
guide of the searching, 
pray for us. 
Help us to find not just what we’ve misplaced, 
but also what we’ve forgotten: 
the goodness of God, 
the joy of the Gospel, 
and the dignity within ourselves and others.

Act

Look around your life today—what’s been lost that needs to be found? Hope? Stillness? A friendship? Ask St. Anthony’s intercession, and take one small step to seek it again.

Saint Anthony of Padua

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles