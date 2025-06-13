St. Anthony, Help Me Find…

Reflect

We often call on St. Anthony when something is lost—but he was much more than a holy lost-and-found. A brilliant preacher, a compassionate soul, and a humble Franciscan, Anthony pointed others not just to lost objects, but to the Father. He reminds us that God’s love finds us wherever we are, even when we’re a little lost ourselves.

Pray

St. Anthony,

guide of the searching,

pray for us.

Help us to find not just what we’ve misplaced,

but also what we’ve forgotten:

the goodness of God,

the joy of the Gospel,

and the dignity within ourselves and others.

Act

Look around your life today—what’s been lost that needs to be found? Hope? Stillness? A friendship? Ask St. Anthony’s intercession, and take one small step to seek it again.