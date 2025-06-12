Pause + Pray

Renouncing Sinister Lies About Ourselves

man covering his face with his hands

Reflect

Do you ever catch yourself criticizing, cursing, or insulting yourself when you make a mistake, or something doesn’t go your way? Past wounds have a way of being an opening for the devil to whisper lies into our hearts and minds.

Pray

Merciful and loving Jesus, 
Please cover me with the precious blood 
that poured forth from your side at Calvary.
May it wash away the voice of Satan that condemns me, 
and heal the wounds through which he attacks me.  
Just as you gave your mother to us on the cross, 
ask her now to cover me in her mantle of protection
to guard against the lies of the enemy.
Amen

Act

When you find yourself in a habit of self-condemnation today, put yourself at the feet of Christ on the cross and allow him to speak over you instead.

Minute Meditations

