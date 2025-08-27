Refill Your Cup

Reflect

The world’s stresses have emptied our compassion cups and left us feeling hollow. Most of us are suffering from burnout.

Pray

Dear God, I confess I am burned out right now.

My compassion cup is empty;

patience is in short supply.

I want to love your people and care for them.

I want to do your will with a generous spirit, but I can’t do it by myself.

Please refill my empty heart with your compassion, generosity,

and strength;

replenish my enthusiasm and love.

Amen.

Act

Picture God refilling an empty cup from a pitcher of his strength and goodness. Imagine drinking from the cup and feeling renewed.