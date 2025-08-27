Pause+Pray

Refill Your Cup

hand holding cup that is being refilled

Reflect

The world’s stresses have emptied our compassion cups and left us feeling hollow. Most of us are suffering from burnout.

Pray

Dear God, I confess I am burned out right now.
My compassion cup is empty;
patience is in short supply.
I want to love your people and care for them.
I want to do your will with a generous spirit, but I can’t do it by myself.
Please refill my empty heart with your compassion, generosity,
and strength;
replenish my enthusiasm and love.
Amen.

Act

Picture God refilling an empty cup from a pitcher of his strength and goodness. Imagine drinking from the cup and feeling renewed.

