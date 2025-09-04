Bridging the Digital Divide

Reflect

Our lives are intertwined with today’s technology. In fact, sometimes it’s hard to remember what life was like before we were able to find an answer to a question in seconds. The anonymity of the screen can provide people with a bravado that they might not have in a face-to-face setting. Hurtful or hateful words can be written, leaving a lasting and detrimental impact on people.

Pray

Lord, help us to use the technology

with which we are abundantly blessed

as a means of lifting others up rather

than tearing them down.

Let us use it for the betterment of the world,

and may we always remember

that on the other side of our devices

is a fellow child of God.

Amen.

Act

When you’re at home, put your phone in another room for awhile and try not to check it.