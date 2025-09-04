Bridging the Digital Divide

Reflect
Our lives are intertwined with today’s technology. In fact, sometimes it’s hard to remember what life was like before we were able to find an answer to a question in seconds. The anonymity of the screen can provide people with a bravado that they might not have in a face-to-face setting. Hurtful or hateful words can be written, leaving a lasting and detrimental impact on people.
Pray
Lord, help us to use the technology
with which we are abundantly blessed
as a means of lifting others up rather
than tearing them down.
Let us use it for the betterment of the world,
and may we always remember
that on the other side of our devices
is a fellow child of God.
Amen.
Act
When you’re at home, put your phone in another room for awhile and try not to check it.